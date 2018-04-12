Cubs' Kris Bryant: Records three hits Wednesday

Bryant went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Pirates.

Another game, another strong performance for Bryant. He now has three three-hit performances this season, and he's slashing .348/.464/.630. The 26-year-old slugger is once again proving to be an elite option in all fantasy formats.

