Cubs' Kris Bryant: Records three hits Wednesday
Bryant went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Pirates.
Another game, another strong performance for Bryant. He now has three three-hit performances this season, and he's slashing .348/.464/.630. The 26-year-old slugger is once again proving to be an elite option in all fantasy formats.
More News
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...