Cubs' Kris Bryant: Rehab assignment continuing Wednesday

Bryant (shoulder) is scheduled to play for Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

It was reported over the weekend that he would need around 2-to-4 rehab games with Iowa, beginning Monday. With Muskat's report, it is clear that Bryant will play at least three games with Iowa, with the potential to return to big-league action Thursday in Atlanta. He has gone 1-for-5 with three walks and one strikeout in his first two rehab games.

