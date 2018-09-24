Cubs' Kris Bryant: Rejoins lineup Monday
Bryant (shoulder) is starting at third base and hitting sixth Monday against the Pirates.
Bryant has been cleared to rejoin the lineup for Monday's series opener after missing Sunday's win over the White Sox with shoulder fatigue. The third baseman, who is hitting .275/.346/.406 with a homer and five RBI in 20 games since returning from the disabled list at the beginning of September, will face righty Jameson Taillon in his return to the starting nine.
