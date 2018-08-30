Cubs' Kris Bryant: Remains at Iowa

Bryant (shoulder) will start in left field and bat leadoff for Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register reports.

Bryant played in his third rehab game with Iowa on Wednesday, going 1-for-3 with a single and a strikeout. The plan was for Bryant to play in 2-to-4 games in the minors to prepare for a return to the big club. Assuming he comes out of Thursday's game feeling fine, Bryant should be back with the Cubs for Friday's series opener in Philadelphia.