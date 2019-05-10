Cubs' Kris Bryant: Remains hot

Bryant went 1-for-2 with two walks, a solo home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Marlins.

Bryant took Trevor Richards deep in the first inning for his seventh home run of the season. Slugging just .351 as of April 23, Bryant has hit six home runs, four doubles and a triple since, to raise that mark to .524. He's also gotten on base at an excellent clip, helping him stand among the National League leaders in runs scored with 28 across 34 games.