Bryant (wrist) is not in the lineup Friday against the White Sox.

The 28-year-old received an injection in his left wrist Tuesday, and he'll miss his fourth straight contest. He is scheduled to take swings Friday for the first time since the injection and is still considered day-to-day, according to Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune. Bryant was struggling at the plate even before the injury with a .594 OPS and 20 strikeouts in 70 plate appearances. David Bote receives another start at the hot corner in his place.