Cubs' Kris Bryant: Remains out Thursday

Bryant (wrist) is not in the lineup against Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Bryant will be withheld from the lineup for a second straight day after suffering a bruised left wrist during Tuesday's affair. In his absence, Ben Zobrist will start in right field and David Bote will get another nod at the hot corner. Bryant should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's series opener versus St. Louis.

