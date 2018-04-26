Cubs' Kris Bryant: Remains out Thursday

Bryant (head) is not in the lineup Thursday against the Brewers.

There was some speculation that the star third baseman would be able to return to action Thursday, but he apparently didn't get the good-to-go from the team physicians. Bryant should remain day-to-day for now until a firmer return date has been given by the team. Tommy La Stella is manning the hot corner in his stead Thursday.

