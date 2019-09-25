Cubs' Kris Bryant: Remains out Wednesday
Bryant (ankle) is not starting Wednesday against the Pirates.
Bryant will stick on the bench for a second straight game as he continues to nurse a moderate right ankle sprain, an injury he picked up after slipping on a wet base over the weekend. It remains to be seen whether the third baseman will return this season; the Cubs may opt to shut him down if they're eliminated from the playoffs in the coming days. Ian Happ is starting at the hot corner and hitting sixth in this one.
