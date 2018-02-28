Cubs' Kris Bryant: Remains sidelined Wednesday

Bryant (illness) will not play against Oakland in a Cactus League game but was able to play catch with a trainer prior to Wednesday's contest, Mark Gonzales of The Chicago Tribune reports.

Bryant has been out with an illness since Monday. He should be considered day-to-day while David Bote draws the start at the hot corner in his absence. Expect him to be back on the field during a spring contest in the near future.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories