Cubs' Kris Bryant: Remains sidelined Wednesday
Bryant (illness) will not play against Oakland in a Cactus League game but was able to play catch with a trainer prior to Wednesday's contest, Mark Gonzales of The Chicago Tribune reports.
Bryant has been out with an illness since Monday. He should be considered day-to-day while David Bote draws the start at the hot corner in his absence. Expect him to be back on the field during a spring contest in the near future.
