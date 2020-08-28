site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Kris Bryant: Reports to alternate site
Bryant (finger/wrist) reported to the Cubs' alternate training site and took five at-bats Friday without issue, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Manager David Ross said Bryant is "trending in the right direction," but he did not say whether or not Bryant will come off the injured list Saturday when eligible.
