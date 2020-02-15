Cubs' Kris Bryant: Reports to camp
Bryant reported to Cubs' camp Saturday and said he had "no hard feelings" toward the team after losing a contract grievance last month, NBC 5 Chicago reports.
In addition to the grievance, in which Bryant argued for an additional year of service time, the star third baseman was also the subject of trade rumors in the offseason. "There's definitely no hard feelings, so let's just put that narrative to bed," Bryant said. "I completely respect this organization and everything they've done for me and for my family." The 28-year-old is saying the right things as he heads into his sixth year in Chicago. Bryant will look to build on the .282/.382/.521 slash line and 31 home runs he hit in 147 games last season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
Top 150 dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
First Base Preview: New blood
First isn't as dominant as it has been, but with emerging talent and a deep pool, managers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, draft guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...