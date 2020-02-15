Cubs' Kris Bryant: Reports to camp

Bryant reported to Cubs' camp Saturday and said he had "no hard feelings" toward the team after losing a contract grievance last month, NBC 5 Chicago reports.

In addition to the grievance, in which Bryant argued for an additional year of service time, the star third baseman was also the subject of trade rumors in the offseason. "There's definitely no hard feelings, so let's just put that narrative to bed," Bryant said. "I completely respect this organization and everything they've done for me and for my family." The 28-year-old is saying the right things as he heads into his sixth year in Chicago. Bryant will look to build on the .282/.382/.521 slash line and 31 home runs he hit in 147 games last season.