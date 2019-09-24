Cubs' Kris Bryant: Rest of season uncertain

Bryant has been diagnosed with a moderate right ankle sprain and his status for the rest of the season remains unclear, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Bryant isn't starting Tuesday against the Pirates, but he's officially considered day-to-day for now. Whether or not he returns this season likely depends as much on the Cubs' performance as on the health of his ankle, as Chicago currently sits four games out of the playoffs with just six left to play.

