Cubs' Kris Bryant: Rested with shoulder fatigue
Bryant is being rested Sunday against the White Sox due to left shoulder fatigue, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Manager Joe Maddon put a positive spin on the issue, saying that there was no pain but simply a lack of strength. Still, it's hard not to worry about shoulder issues cropping up again for Bryant after they cost him over a month earlier in the season.
