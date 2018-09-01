Cubs' Kris Bryant: Returns from disabled list

Bryant (shoulder) was activated from the disabled list as expected Saturday and is batting fifth and playing third base against the Phillies.

It's a bit odd to see Bryant hit so low, but that could be part of a plan to avoid overworking him as we works his way back from an absence that lasted over a month. He hasn't been fully healthy since June, as he landed back on the disabled list just 10 games after returning from his previous stint back in mid-July.