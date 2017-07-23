Cubs' Kris Bryant: Returns to lineup, collects two hits Saturday

Bryant (finger) returned to the lineup and went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI in Saturday's win over the Cardinals.

Manager Joe Maddon said on Friday that Bryant would miss Saturday's game as well, but the star third baseman progressed quicker than expected and got in the lineup. With a strong game in the books, it looks like Bryant is recovered from the strained finger and ready to roll on a regular basis.

