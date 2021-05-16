Bryant went 2-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored in Saturday's 9-8 extra-inning loss to the Tigers.

Bryant continues to produce at a high level, as he's up to 31 runs scored across 36 games to go along with a 1.070 OPS, 10 home runs and 24 RBI. He started in left field in this one, and while he will certainly play plenty of third base moving forward, the Cubs may also keep using him in the outfield so they can keep Matt Duffy's bat in the lineup. Either way, Bryant needs to be locked into fantasy lineups.