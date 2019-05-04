Cubs' Kris Bryant: Scores twice in win

Bryant went 1-for 3 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Friday's 4-0 win over the Cardinals.

Teammate Anthony Rizzo stole the show with a decisive three-run homer, but Bryant was effective as a tablesetter in the Cubs' win over their rivals. The 27-year-old is off to a bit of a slow start this season with a .229/.359/.419 slash line and just three home runs through 28 games, but he's always primed for a breakout in the middle of a strong Chicago lineup.