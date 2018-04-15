Cubs' Kris Bryant: Scores twice Saturday

Bryant went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored in Saturday's loss to the Braves.

Bryant is now slashing .352/.493/.611 and he has six multi-hit games already this season. The 26-year-old should remain one of the best offensive players in the game so long as he stays healthy.

