Bryant was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's exhibition game against the Twins due to back stiffness, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Bryant will reportedly be available off the bench, so the issue doesn't seem particularly serious. Manager David Ross said that Bryant would be in the lineup if Wednesday's game were a regular-season contest, so it appears that his availability for Friday's Opening Day game against the Brewers isn't seriously threatened. If his back gets worse over the next few days, David Bote would be the top candidate to fill in at the hot corner.