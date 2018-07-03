Cubs' Kris Bryant: Set for Wednesday return

Bryant (shoulder) is expected to return to action Wednesday provided he suffers no setbacks in a pregame workout Tuesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

The original plan was to have Bryant return Tuesday, but it appears that he's fallen behind that timeline slightly. There have been no reports of setbacks, and the injury isn't expected to be serious, but the Cubs have an off day Thursday so if he's not deemed to be 100 percent ready the team could give him two extra days to rest.