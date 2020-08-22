Bryant was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, retroactive to Aug. 19, with a sprained left ring finger and a sore left wrist, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Manager David Ross said earlier in the day there were no plans to place the 28-year-old on the injured list, but apparently things changed when he was later evaluated. Bryant has been sidelined for the past five games since sustaining the injuries on a dive attempt last week. He received an injection in the wrist Tuesday and still needs more time to get healthy. Bryant will be eligible to be activated for next Saturday's doubleheader in Cincinnati, though it's unclear if he's expected to be ready by that point.