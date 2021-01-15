Bryant and the Cubs agreed to terms on a one-year, $19.5 million deal Friday, avoiding arbitration, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Bryant gets an unusually small raise for a player who signed for $18.6 million last offseason, though it's hard to say he deserves anything more given the extent of his struggles in 2020. He hit just .206/.293/.351, well below the .284/.385/.516 line he managed over his first five seasons. Whether or not another team wants to trade for Bryant on that salary in hopes of a bounceback season in his final year of arbitration remains to be seen.