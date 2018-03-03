Cubs' Kris Bryant: Singles in return to lineup

Bryant singled in two at-bats Friday against the Angels in his return to the lineup after sitting out since Monday with an illness.

Bryant was back in the lineup after taking a few days off to recover from being sick. The 2016 NL MVP is obviously a big part of the Cubs' offense, and they'll likely continue to take it easy with him this spring to keep him fresh for the regular season.

