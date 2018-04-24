Cubs' Kris Bryant: Sits out Tuesday
Bryant (head) will not start Tuesday's game against the Indians.
Bryant passed concussion tests after getting hit in the head by a pitch Sunday, but the Cubs want to give him at least one more day off. Tommy La Stella will get the start at third base in his place.
