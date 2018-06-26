Cubs' Kris Bryant: Sitting again Tuesday

Bryant (shoulder) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.

Bryant's name was omitted from the lineup for a fourth day in a row, and Javier Baez will take his place at third base Tuesday night. It's not clear how much longer Bryant will be sidelined, but should he not be ready to play in the next day or two, the Cubs could opt to place him on the disabled list since they would be able to backdate the move to June 23.