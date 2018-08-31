Cubs' Kris Bryant: Slated for Friday return
Bryant (shoulder) is expected to return from the disabled list in time for Friday's game against the Phillies, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun Times reports.
Bryant went 0-for-2 with a pair of strikeouts during his final game at Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, capping off a four-game stint with the Cubs' minor-league affiliate. He's been on the shelf since July 26 due to left shoulder inflammation, and he'll be a welcome addition to a starting lineup that's pieced together wins in seven of the last eight ballgames. Expect Javier Baez to draw the majority of his starts at shortstop and for David Bote to see a reduction in playing time now that Bryant is healthy.
