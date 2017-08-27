Cubs' Kris Bryant: Slugs 24th homer of year Saturday
Bryant went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, a walk and three runs Saturday against the Phillies.
Bryant smashed his 24th homer in the fifth inning to give the Cubs a three-run lead in a game they won easily. He's left the yard four times over his last 12 games, and on the season he's been an exceptional fantasy performer, as evidenced by his .289/.405/.535 slash line.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...