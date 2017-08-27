Play

Cubs' Kris Bryant: Slugs 24th homer of year Saturday

Bryant went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, a walk and three runs Saturday against the Phillies.

Bryant smashed his 24th homer in the fifth inning to give the Cubs a three-run lead in a game they won easily. He's left the yard four times over his last 12 games, and on the season he's been an exceptional fantasy performer, as evidenced by his .289/.405/.535 slash line.

