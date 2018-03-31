Cubs' Kris Bryant: Slugs first homer of season Friday
Bryant went 3-for-6 with a walk, a double and a solo home run in Friday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Marlins.
His third-inning homer off Caleb Smith proved to be the only offense the Cubs could muster in a 17-inning marathon. Bryant's off to a quick start to 2018, going 4-for-10 with three extra-base hits, and he's already crossed the plate three times from the No. 2 spot in the batting order -- putting him well on his way to his third straight season with triple-digit runs.
