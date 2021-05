Bryant went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 8-6 loss to the Reds.

He took Wade Miley deep in the first inning, but things quickly went downhill for Chicago after that despite Bryant's efforts. The 29-year-old's performance capped a huge April that saw him hit .322 with seven homers and 19 RBI in 24 games.