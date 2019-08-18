Cubs' Kris Bryant: Smacks 25th homer
Bryant went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk during a 2-0 victory against the Pirates on Saturday.
The third baseman made two errors in the fifth and sixth innings, but Jon Lester worked out of both jams to avoid any damage. To reward his pitcher, Bryant hit a solo shot to leadoff the seventh, which broke the scoreless tie. It was his fourth home run in his last 11 games. Bryant is batting .290 with 25 home runs, 60 RBI and 88 runs in 438 at-bats this season.
