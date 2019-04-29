Cubs' Kris Bryant: Smashes two-run shot

Bryant went 1-for-6 with a homer and three RBI in Sunday's extra-inning win over Arizona.

Bryant knocked a two-run blast off Arizona starter Luke Weaver in the second inning to get the scoring started. He later added a sac fly in the 15th, proving to be the game's deciding run in the 6-5 victory. He still owns a lackluster .770 OPS with 114 plate appearances in 2019.