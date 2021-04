Bryant went 3-for-5 with two home runs, four RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's win over the Braves.

Bryant had a monster day at the plate and launched a pair of two-run shots -- in the fifth inning off Jesse Biddle and in the sixth off Jacob Webb. The star third baseman had been held hitless in three of his last four games prior to Saturday's contest, but he bounced back in a big way. He now has five homers on the season and four of those have come during his last seven games.