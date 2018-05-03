Cubs' Kris Bryant: Solo homer Wednesday
Bryant went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a strike out in Wednesday's loss to the Rockies.
The home run came late with the Cubs already down 6-1, but it was a welcome sight for Bryant who hadn't left the yard in nearly a month, launching his last homer April 7. The 26-year-old's power numbers are down a bit, but he's still posting an elite 17:15 K:BB to go along with an impressive.287/.427/.517 slash line.
