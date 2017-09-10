Play

Cubs' Kris Bryant: Starting in left Sunday

Bryant is starting in left field and batting third in Sunday's lineup against the Brewers.

The Cubs are getting Tommy La Stella a start at third base, so Bryant will be starting in left for just the second time this season. Regardless of where he plays in the field, Bryant is an elite fantasy option at the plate.

