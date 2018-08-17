Cubs' Kris Bryant: Starts hitting off tee

Bryant (shoulder) has begun hitting off a tee, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic Chicago reports.

This is a big step for Bryant, who has been making consistent progress over the last week. According to Mooney, Bryant is also tracking pitches from live pitchers to help get reacclimated. His next step will be taking actual batting practice, but it's unclear when he'll be ready to make that progression. In any case, Bryant is trending in the right direction. David Bote will continue to see regular playing time at third while Bryant completes his rehab.

