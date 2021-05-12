Manager David Ross said prior to Wednesday's game against Cleveland that Bryant (illness) is still feeling "super under the weather" and didn't get much sleep overnight, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Though the ailment that prompted Bryant's early exit in Tuesday's 3-2 loss isn't believed to be COVID-19-related, the 29-year-old appears to be dealing with something more serious than a common cold. Even so, the Cubs remain hopeful that with a day out of the lineup Wednesday and a team off day Thursday, Bryant will be good to go for Friday's series opener in Detroit. Matt Duffy will spell Bryant in left field Wednesday.