Bryant went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Pirates.

Bryant recently returned from a two-week absence due to finger and wrist issues, so it may take him a little while to get going at the plate. That's been a season-long issue for the former National League MVP, who is batting just .178 through his team's first 37 games. With only 60 games scheduled in 2020, Bryant's final rate stats could end up well below his career norms.