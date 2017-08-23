Cubs' Kris Bryant: Suffers bruised hand; won't play Wednesday
Bryant suffered a bruised left hand during Tuesday's game against the Reds and will not be in the lineup during Wednesday's game, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Bryant was hit by a pitch on his left hand during Tuesday's game against the Reds. He was able to stay in the game for the full nine innings, but immediately underwent testing after the contest. X-rays came back negative and the star third baseman was officially diagnosed with a left hand contusion. He'll be held out of Wednesday's game and his availability moving forward will depend on how quickly the bruise heals. He's a true day-to-day case.
More News
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...