Cubs' Kris Bryant: Suffers bruised hand; won't play Wednesday

Bryant suffered a bruised left hand during Tuesday's game against the Reds and will not be in the lineup during Wednesday's game, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Bryant was hit by a pitch on his left hand during Tuesday's game against the Reds. He was able to stay in the game for the full nine innings, but immediately underwent testing after the contest. X-rays came back negative and the star third baseman was officially diagnosed with a left hand contusion. He'll be held out of Wednesday's game and his availability moving forward will depend on how quickly the bruise heals. He's a true day-to-day case.