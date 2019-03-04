Cubs' Kris Bryant: Tags second spring home run

Bryant went 2-for-2 with a three-run home run, a walk and three runs scored in Sunday's Cactus League win over the White Sox.

That's now two home runs in nine at-bats so far this spring for Bryant to go along with a 1.726 OPS. The 27-year-old dealt with injuries in a down 2018 campaign, but if early returns are any indication, Bryant could get back to playing at an MVP level in 2019.