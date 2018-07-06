Cubs' Kris Bryant: Takes BP, not activated Friday
President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein said Bryant (shoulder) was able to take batting practice and hit in the cage Friday, but he will remain on the 10-day disabled list for the time being, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Epstein added that the club could know more regarding Bryant's status following Friday's game, including whether he will require a short rehab stint. There's a chance Bryant will be back in action Saturday, so expect another update on his availability in the near future.
