Cubs' Kris Bryant: Takes BP on Saturday

Bryant (shoulder) was on the field taking live batting practice Saturday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Bryant continues to work his way back from left shoulder inflammation that has forced him to miss 44 games dating back to late June. He appears to be on the verge of heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment, after which a target date for his return to Chicago should come into focus.

More News
Our Latest Stories