Cubs' Kris Bryant: Takes field for batting practice
Bryant (head) was able to participate in batting practice prior to Thursday's series opener against Milwaukee, Bruce Levine of 670thescore.com reports.
Bryant will continue to take batting practice with the team even though he remains "under evaluation" after getting hit in the head by a pitch during Sunday's game against Colorado. He did pass initial concussion tests but the Cubs don't want to rush their star third baseman back if there's any lingering effects from the incident. Consider him day-to-day ahead of Friday's game, though manager Joe Maddon stated that he could be available off the bench Thursday.
