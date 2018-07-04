Cubs' Kris Bryant: Testing shoulder Friday

Cubs manager Joe Maddon said that Bryant continues to experience some discomfort in his inflamed left shoulder, but the third baseman remains on track to put in a workout Friday before a decision is made on whether the third baseman is activated from the 10-day disabled list, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Cubs were originally optimistic that Bryant would be ready to come off the DL when first eligible Wednesday, but the slugger's progress stagnated a little more than anticipated, prompting the club to push back his target return date. Bryant is expected to rest Wednesday and Thursday before re-testing the shoulder Friday with what will likely be a full range of baseball activities. The 26-year-old already resumed taking batting practice Tuesday, so he may only need to prove he can field his position and make throws across the diamond comfortably for the Cubs' training staff to sign off on his reinstatement.