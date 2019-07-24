Cubs' Kris Bryant: Three hits in extra-innings loss

Bryant went 3-for-6 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Giants.

The 27-year-old was largely responsible for the game even making it to extra innings -- Bryant drove in the first two runs of the game for the Cubs, then scored the tying run in the eighth, and did it while playing three different defense positions (third base and both outfield corners). He's now slashing .299/.406/.556 on the season with 20 homers, 49 RBI and 78 runs through 96 games.