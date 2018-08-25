Cubs' Kris Bryant: To begin rehab assignment Monday

Bryant (shoulder) is expected to compete in two or three rehab games with Triple-A Iowa starting Monday, Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports.

This likely places Bryant on track to return to the Cubs on Wednesday or Thursday if all goes according to plan. The third baseman was able to partake in a live batting practice session Saturday and said that he felt great following the workout. He added that he will do the same routine prior to the Cubs' game Sunday.