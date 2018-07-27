Cubs' Kris Bryant: To have cortisone shot

Bryant's second MRI on his shoulder again revealed no structural damage and he will have a cortisone shot and let things settle down before he starts swinging a bat, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

He intends to slow down his routine, taking fewer swings this time around in order to let his shoulder heal. Bryant scoffed at the idea of offseason surgery and said he is 1,000 percent sure he will return this season, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports. Consider him out indefinitely for now.