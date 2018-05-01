Cubs' Kris Bryant: Triples, scores Monday

Bryant went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk and a run scored in Monday's win over the Rockies.

Bryant had gone 0-for-7 with two strikeouts over his past two games, which were his first appearances since missing four games with a head injury. If Monday's performance is any indication, the young slugger looks to have shaken off the rust and should be ready to post elite stats moving forward.

