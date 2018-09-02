Cubs' Kris Bryant: Two hits in return to lineup

Bryant went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Phillies.

Seeing his first action for the Cubs since July 23, Bryant looked to be fully recovered from his shoulder issues. The 26-year-old now boasts a .279/.381/.477 slash line through 77 games on the season, but he's still capable of pushing his OPS over the .900 mark once again with a big September.