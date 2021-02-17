Bryant is unlikely to be traded during spring training but could get moved before the trade deadline, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Bryant and the Cubs agreed to terms on a one-year, $19.5 million deal in January, so his outlook in Chicago beyond 2021 is certainly unclear. With the organization already dealing Yu Darvish and moving on from Jon Lester and Jose Quintana, it's certainly possible that Bryant gets traded as part of a full-on rebuild. However, it seems like any potential deal won't come until sometime in the summer and could hinge on how the Cubs perform to start the season.